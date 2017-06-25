Work in Progress… June 25, 2017 | jlichiarts Work in Progress… Hello Everyone, Hope all is well 🙂 It’s Sunday and today I was inspired by the sea-green color. I’m very excited to finish this drawing. Once completed I will post the final outcome. Have a great day. Enjoy and relax 🙂 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Work in Progress…”
Well come hope to be sucessfull
zahidsyed868@gmail.com

Looking good

beautiful work

Very delicate! Will be lovely when finished
