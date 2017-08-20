Mr. Fox August 20, 2017 Mixed Media drawing in my sketchbook I’ve been so inspired today 🙂 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Mr. Fox”
Lovely drawings! By the way, I nominated you for the Mystery Blogger Award. The award is given to amazing bloggers with ingenious posts. Their blog not only captivates; it inspires and motivates. They are one of the best out there, and they deserve every recognition they get. This award is also for bloggers who find fun and inspiration in blogging; and they do it with so much love and passion created by Okoto Enigma. I really hope you take it. But if not that’s okay too. Have a great day!
Hello thank you so much for the nomination. I’m truly honored. I’m happy to know that my art is recognized. I will be more than happy to take the award.
Awesome to hear that. Your very welcome. Looking forward to your posts. Your drawings are very beautiful.
